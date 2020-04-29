Ignition Hits Market Cap of $61,647.20 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $61,647.20 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035897 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00042150 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,814.37 or 1.00211093 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00069583 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000723 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,299,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,266 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

