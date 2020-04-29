Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Trading Up 10%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.19, approximately 1,294,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,181,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Imax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 473,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Imax (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.