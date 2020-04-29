IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $454.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and have sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

