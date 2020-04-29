Ink Protocol Trading Up 60.3% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $142,655.01 and $188.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.02513183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00210904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,234,006 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

