Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives $76.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,000 shares of company stock worth $50,413,710 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 435,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

