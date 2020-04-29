Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.40, 166,738 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 125,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $314.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

