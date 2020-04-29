Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. FIX increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,731,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.