Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Cowen from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.75. 28,731,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.