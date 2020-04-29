Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 28,731,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

