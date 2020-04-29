Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $295.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day moving average is $264.41. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

