Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Up 10.9%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 1,446,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 691,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Howe purchased 634,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $114,171.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Terrell purchased 314,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,571.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 10.20% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.