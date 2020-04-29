Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading Up 10.9%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 1,446,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 691,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 10.20% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.
