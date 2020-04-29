Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.