Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 303,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
