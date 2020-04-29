Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $4.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 8,448,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. Invesco has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

