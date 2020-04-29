Investors Buy High Volume of Copa Put Options (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 894% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Copa by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 3,608,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,899. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

