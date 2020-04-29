Investors Purchase High Volume of Parker-Hannifin Put Options (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,469 put options on the company. This is an increase of 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,380. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,877,000 after buying an additional 78,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,431,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.