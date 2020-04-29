IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA raised IQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

IQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

