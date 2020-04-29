Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.02, 134,353 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average session volume of 41,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 44.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $370.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 1,086,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

