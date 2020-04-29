iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,814 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 23,640,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,164,250. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

