iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.43. 615,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,954. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.