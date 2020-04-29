iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 17.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.83% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $291,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.