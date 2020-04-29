iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. 2,230,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

