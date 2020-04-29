iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.94% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,467. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.