iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.48, approximately 188,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 224,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

