iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,394 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,945,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.