iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Holdings Cut by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,023 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,512. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

