iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stake Reduced by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,467,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,703,000 after buying an additional 3,518,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,844,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 1,692,572 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 755,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,299,000.

Shares of EWH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,761. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

