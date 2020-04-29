iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,276,000 after purchasing an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,722,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,507,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 861,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. 3,482,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

