iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,769 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 583,333 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 4,746,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.