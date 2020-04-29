iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Stake Lifted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 436,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,452. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

