iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Cut by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.35% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $245,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

