iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Cut by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,039. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

