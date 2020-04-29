iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IVW traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $183.09. 1,151,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,885. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

