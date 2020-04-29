iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 132,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. 2,048,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,290. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

