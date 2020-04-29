Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.25, 59,477,315 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 33,199,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

