J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,822 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

JBHT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 736,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

