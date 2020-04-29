J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $12.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.39. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.