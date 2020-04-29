K12 (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results

K12 (NYSE:LRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. K12 updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

K12 stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.02. K12 has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Sidoti cut their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

