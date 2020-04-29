KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. 2,117,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,013. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. KBR has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $31.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

