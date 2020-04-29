Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -178.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

NYSE KRP traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 16,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,706. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.