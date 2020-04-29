Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.25.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 211,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

