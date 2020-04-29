Knoll Inc (KNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Knoll has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Knoll has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of KNL traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 916,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Knoll has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

KNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Knoll presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

