Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,890,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 18,880,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 19,412,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

