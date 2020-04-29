Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Koppers’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Koppers updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.47-0.47 EPS.

Koppers stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 546,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,897. The company has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

