Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $214,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.