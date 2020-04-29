Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Reduced by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.85. 1,730,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,215. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

