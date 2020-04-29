Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $277.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported weak fiscal third-quarter results due to disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company’s equipment demand remained strong in the quarter. Rising adoption of 3D architectures drove the performance of its non-memory segments. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war remain concerns.”

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.85. 1,730,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.