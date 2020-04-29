Lambda Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46.58 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $46.58 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.02513183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00210904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 648,271,858 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

