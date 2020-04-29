Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LANC. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $140.75. 129,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,090. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

