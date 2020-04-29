LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Up 6%

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.69, 2,108,856 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,515,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 312,200 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,063,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 918,735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

