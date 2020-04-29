LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

